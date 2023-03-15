Consultant: 3 GW of PV projects to be installed in Romania by 2025 thanks to European Funds

Photovoltaic (PV) projects with a combined installed capacity of over 3 GW will be installed in Romania by the end of 2025, according to a forecast of REI – a group of companies specialised in attracting European funds and state aid, specialised in energy efficiency schemes.

One-sixth of the overall figure represents projects completed by REI itself during 2022 under the two main schemes – Component 6 of the National Relaunch and Resilience Program (managed by the Ministry of Energy with a call opened last spring) and a final allocation on the Energy Schemes of the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme - POIM (with calls opened last autumn and managed by the Ministry for Investment and European Projects MIEP).

As regards further schemes, the Government prepares "green" funding from the Modernisation Fund: over EUR 1.5 bln for companies and local authorities. The Ministry of Energy is preparing one of the most eagerly awaited green energy funding programmes in Romania, with a multi-year allocation of over EUR 1.5 bln.

The Modernisation Fund provides companies and local authorities with non-reimbursable funds for investments in renewable energy solutions. According to the guidelines launched for public consultation last autumn, applicants can obtain up to EUR 20 mln in non-repayable support per investment project, both for alternative energy production (solar, wind, biomass, biogas, hydrogen or hydro) and for self-consumption.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stangot/Dreamstime.com)