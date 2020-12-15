Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:04
Business

US tech group Redis Labs will open R&D center in Bucharest in partnership with local firm

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US-based tech group Redis Labs, which develops database management system software, will open a research and development (R&D) center in Bucharest in partnership with Romanian firm Tellence.

Tellence will work in partnership with Redis Labs’ Research & Development leadership to build a significant cloud services R&D center in Romania staffed with developers who are experienced in full stack Java development over cloud infrastructure, DevOps engineering, quality assurance, and automation engineering, the Romanian company announced in a press release.

“The database market is rapidly moving to the cloud and we’re accelerating our investment in Redis Enterprise Cloud to deliver a market-leading service to our customers - as they make their own shift to building applications that require real-time, intelligent data processing in the cloud. We believe we’ve found the right partner in Tellence which has an impeccable track record in creating engineering teams with expertise and that can push technology forward. Bucharest offers a wealth of experienced engineering talent and because it is in close proximity with Redis Labs engineering leadership in Tel Aviv, offers the best foundation for a successful collaboration,” said Itai Raz, Chief R&D Officer, Redis Labs.

“We’re confident that the collaboration with Redis Labs will be both a fantastic opportunity for harnessing local talent and speeding up time to market to support the incredible market growth of Redis Enterprise Cloud,” added Leo Radu, General Manager & Co-Founder, Tellence.

Redis Labs reached a valuation of over USD 1 bln this year after drawing a USD 100 mln financing in August.

(Photo courtesy of Redis)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:04
Business

US tech group Redis Labs will open R&D center in Bucharest in partnership with local firm

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US-based tech group Redis Labs, which develops database management system software, will open a research and development (R&D) center in Bucharest in partnership with Romanian firm Tellence.

Tellence will work in partnership with Redis Labs’ Research & Development leadership to build a significant cloud services R&D center in Romania staffed with developers who are experienced in full stack Java development over cloud infrastructure, DevOps engineering, quality assurance, and automation engineering, the Romanian company announced in a press release.

“The database market is rapidly moving to the cloud and we’re accelerating our investment in Redis Enterprise Cloud to deliver a market-leading service to our customers - as they make their own shift to building applications that require real-time, intelligent data processing in the cloud. We believe we’ve found the right partner in Tellence which has an impeccable track record in creating engineering teams with expertise and that can push technology forward. Bucharest offers a wealth of experienced engineering talent and because it is in close proximity with Redis Labs engineering leadership in Tel Aviv, offers the best foundation for a successful collaboration,” said Itai Raz, Chief R&D Officer, Redis Labs.

“We’re confident that the collaboration with Redis Labs will be both a fantastic opportunity for harnessing local talent and speeding up time to market to support the incredible market growth of Redis Enterprise Cloud,” added Leo Radu, General Manager & Co-Founder, Tellence.

Redis Labs reached a valuation of over USD 1 bln this year after drawing a USD 100 mln financing in August.

(Photo courtesy of Redis)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections