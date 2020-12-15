US tech group Redis Labs will open R&D center in Bucharest in partnership with local firm

US-based tech group Redis Labs, which develops database management system software, will open a research and development (R&D) center in Bucharest in partnership with Romanian firm Tellence.

Tellence will work in partnership with Redis Labs’ Research & Development leadership to build a significant cloud services R&D center in Romania staffed with developers who are experienced in full stack Java development over cloud infrastructure, DevOps engineering, quality assurance, and automation engineering, the Romanian company announced in a press release.

“The database market is rapidly moving to the cloud and we’re accelerating our investment in Redis Enterprise Cloud to deliver a market-leading service to our customers - as they make their own shift to building applications that require real-time, intelligent data processing in the cloud. We believe we’ve found the right partner in Tellence which has an impeccable track record in creating engineering teams with expertise and that can push technology forward. Bucharest offers a wealth of experienced engineering talent and because it is in close proximity with Redis Labs engineering leadership in Tel Aviv, offers the best foundation for a successful collaboration,” said Itai Raz, Chief R&D Officer, Redis Labs.

“We’re confident that the collaboration with Redis Labs will be both a fantastic opportunity for harnessing local talent and speeding up time to market to support the incredible market growth of Redis Enterprise Cloud,” added Leo Radu, General Manager & Co-Founder, Tellence.

Redis Labs reached a valuation of over USD 1 bln this year after drawing a USD 100 mln financing in August.

(Photo courtesy of Redis)

