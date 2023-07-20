Events

Red Bull Romaniacs enduro rally “The Impossible” to take place this month

20 July 2023

The Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro rally, “The Impossible,” is set to hold its 20th edition from July 25-29.

Organizers say that “the Impossible” is the world’s longest & toughest hard enduro rallye. Competitors from 55+ nations will be competing in this year’s edition, among them the world’s best hard enduro riders like Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), Graham Jarvis (UK), Wade Young (RSA), Mario Roman (ESP), Michael Walkner (AUT).

Racing begins on Tuesday, July 25 with the In-city Prolog races in Sibiu, followed by four adventurous “Off-road race days” that lead competitors into some of the world’s most beautiful enduro trails in the wilderness areas and regions around Sibiu, Romania, in the Southern Carpathian Mountains.

Red Bull Romaniacs was created by founder and race organizer Martin Freinademetz. The Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro rallye 'Edition 1' was in 2004. Events are organized in Sibiu, Romania, and have taken place every single year since.

Edition 20 in 2023 begins on Monday, July 24, with the Event opening Ceremony, with the Nation's city ride motorcycle parade. The competitors ride their motorcycles through the city to watch the Gold race class DEMOmaniacs obstacle test the Prolog track at Bulevardul Coposu in the very heart of Sibiu's medieval center. 

Hard enduro stars will meet with fans, give autographs, and made selfies during the event opening ceremony. “Breathtaking wilderness, wonderful Romanian hospitality, and the unbelievable terrain challenges make this race an unforgettable, lifelong memory,” the organizers add.

The Red Bull Romaniacs rally is organized with the cooperation of the Romanian Ministry of Tourism, local villages, and the City of Sibiu.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Red Bull Romaniacs organizers)

