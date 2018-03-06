Red Bull Romania moves offices to office tower near Bucharest’s Unirii Square

Red Bull Romania, the local subsidiary of Austrian energy drink producer Red Bull, has leased 600 sqm of office space in the new Unirii View project in downtown Bucharest.

Unirii View, which is due to be delivered in summer 2018, will be the tallest modern office building in downtown Bucharest, with 19 floors and a leasable area of approximately 17,500 square meters.

Approximately 25% of Unirii View’s surface (4,000 sqm) was already pre-leased by software services and solutions provider NTT Data Romania, which will also establish its Bucharest headquarter in the Unirii area, this being the first major IT&C company that chooses to rent offices in a central area of Bucharest.

Unirii View is a EUR 33 million project developed by Belgian investor Yves Weerts. Real estate consultant Griffes, managed by Andreea Paun, a former Colliers real estate broker, is in charge with the leasing strategy and commercial management for the project.

