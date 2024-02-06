Magyar Telekom and Recommerce Group reinforce their partnership to promote sustainable device choices

News from Companies

As part of their joint partnership, the leader in phone and tablets selling Magyar Telekom and Recommerce Group, a pioneer in the refurbishment and reselling of electronic devices in Europe, will enlarge their portfolio of refurbished products after a successful launch, indicating a strong consumer affinity for environmentally considerate options.

Since early October, Magyar Telekom customers have been offered easy access through their online store to high-quality refurbished devices at a reduced cost and with a 24-month warranty in collaboration with Recommerce Group. Whilst being proposed at a lower price to fit every consumer’s budget, the devices provided by Recommerce group adhere to the RECQ-Quality Refurbishment standards, passing a detailed 56-point of control.

This successful launch, underscored by an extensive multi-channel media campaign spanning TV, online platforms including Youtube and digital press outlets, has unequivocally shown that Hungarians are increasingly interested in making purchasing decisions that align with ecological values. This highlights a shift in consumer behavior, as buying a refurbished smartphone saves from 77% to 90% of CO2 emissions and raw materials extraction. This positive reception to the campaign is a clear sign of the growing trend towards more sustainable consumption, without compromising on device reliability and performance.

"As the leading service provider, our mission is to equip people with every digital tool they need in order to prosper and thrive in their lives. By expanding our already wide range of devices with refurbished phones, we are able to offer people the best-in-class devices on a reasonable price, while we take another step towards our sustainability goals. It might seem like a small step, but small steps sum up and lead towards big changes. Since the launch the sales of the refurbished devices doubled our initial target goals, which means thousands of our customers can make a step forward digitally by a quality refurbished device," said Zoltán Pereszlényi, Chief Commercial Officer of Magyar Telekom.

In the coming weeks, the operator will enlarge its portfolio to other references, continuing to offer only premium ratings, to meet every consumer’s demand and hopefully spread refurbishment and circular economy as a whole part of the smartphone market.

In October, Recommerce Group opened a new office in Budapest, Hungary marking the 10th country in Europe where the company is present and the 3rd country in Eastern Europe with local teams.

“Our objective is to develop the refurbishment market in Central Eastern Europe as we believe it holds great potential. With our local presence in the area since 2021 in Romania, and now with our new office in Hungary, we're eager to join forces with reputable and powerful retailers such as Magyar Telecom who share our passion for growth and consumer interests, as well as eco-friendly values. We believe that enabling other companies to invest in circular economy is the fastest way to spread and develop the refurbishment market in the area,” says Hector Destailleur, General Manager CEE at Recommerce Group.

