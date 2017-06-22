RCS&RDS welcomes biggest share of transferred phone numbers in Romania

Almost 400,000 fixed and mobile phone customers moved their number to another network in the first five months of this year, up 7.8% over the same period last year.

Mobile phone numbers accounted for almost 95% of the total transferred numbers, according to data from the telecom market regulator ANCOM, cited by local Profit.ro.

RCS&RDS welcomed more than half of the transferred numbers in the mobile phone networks during this period, namely over 213,600. The number increased by 28.6% compared to the same period in 2016.

Orange Romania ranked second, with over 71,300 users who transferred their numbers to this network during the period. However, the number decreased compared to the first five months of 2016.

Vodafone Romania ranked third, with 61,335 new customers changing networks, compared to almost 68,000 clients during the same period in 2016.

