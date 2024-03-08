Startup

Romanian medtech startup Rayscape gets EUR 500,000 funding

08 March 2024

Romanian medtech startup Rayscape, a provider of AI solutions for radiology, has received EUR 500,000 in funding as the winner of the Rubik Garage's accelerator's Scale to USA edition.

Romanian fund Fortech Investments provided the funding.

The Timișoara-founded startup, which changed its name from XVision to Rayscape in 2022, has developed solutions that aid radiologists with in-depth analysis of medical images such as X-rays and CTs.

"The team played an important role in our decision, and Rayscape has brought together all the people with the right expertise and background. Ștefan impressed us from day one, and we knew we were making the right bet. Their current achievements are impressive, and the multitude of markets they entered proves the potential of their solution," Valentin Filip, the managing partner of Fortech Investments, said, quoted in a post of Rubik Hub.

The startup was founded in 2018 by a team made up of Ștefan Iarca - CEO; Cristian Avramescu - CTO; Bogdan Bercean - Head of AI; and Andrei Tenescu - Head of DevOps.

In 2022, when it received EUR 1 million in a seed funding round, the startup announced plans to expand to Western Europe and the United States.

At the accelerator's demo day, Romanian startup Beesers, which developed an app for home-based medical services, received the Audience Award, while Czech Readmio, a bedtime stories app, received the Cohort Award.

(Photo: Luisfilipemoreira | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Startup

