Raj and Alok Gupta reportedly close to taking over EUR 80 mln office building in downtown Bucharest

Indian brothers Raj and Alok Gupta, known for cultivating 22,000 ha in Romania and recently taking over the World Class Romania gym chain, are at an advanced stage in the process of taking over The Landmark office complex in downtown Bucharest from the American investment fund Cerberus Capital Management and its regional partner Revetas Capital, according to Profit.ro quoting sources familiar with the deal.

The deal is valued at around EUR 80 million.

The two investors are the brothers of Sanjeev Gupta – the chief executive of GFG Alliance, who took over the integrated steel mill formerly known as Sidex Galati.

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)