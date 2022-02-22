Raiffeisen Bank Romania reports 31.8% higher earnings in 2021

Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International reported a net profit of EUR 173 mln for its operations in Romania last year, up 31.8% from 2020, according to preliminary figures subject to final evaluation by Raiffeisen's supervisory board.

The final financial results for 2021 will be announced in March.

Raiffeisen Bank Romania, a top 5 player, is one of the local banks that has been profitable even in the previous financial crisis, which began more than a decade ago.

Raiffeisen Bank's loan portfolio in Romania reached EUR 6.7 bln at the end of 2021, 12.1% up from the end of 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the Austrian group.

(Photo: Lenutaidi/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com