Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 08:54
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania reports 31.8% higher earnings in 2021

22 February 2022
Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International reported a net profit of EUR 173 mln for its operations in Romania last year, up 31.8% from 2020, according to preliminary figures subject to final evaluation by Raiffeisen's supervisory board.

The final financial results for 2021 will be announced in March.

Raiffeisen Bank Romania, a top 5 player, is one of the local banks that has been profitable even in the previous financial crisis, which began more than a decade ago.

Raiffeisen Bank's loan portfolio in Romania reached EUR 6.7 bln at the end of 2021, 12.1% up from the end of 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the Austrian group. 

