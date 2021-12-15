Raiffeisen Romania will reportedly extend EUR 325 mln loan to Romgaz for Neptun Deep

Raiffeisen Bank Romania won the tender organized by natural gas company Romgaz, which needs a EUR 325 mln loan to finance the acquisition of the 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore project from ExxonMobil, Ziarul Financiar daily announced, quoting sources familiar with the deal.

The Romanian natural gas producer, controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy (70%), announced in September that it started a non-binding procedure in order to obtain offers for a loan denominated in euros in the amount of RON 1.6 bln (EUR 325 mln).

On December 10, the company’s shareholders approved the management’s plans, including both the offshore perimeter takeover and the contracting of a EUR 325 mln loan.

