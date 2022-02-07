Romanian health minister says social, economic activity could return to normal this spring

Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila expects things to start moving towards normalcy this spring in terms of social and economic activity. According to him, this could happen as of April.

Rafila told local news channel Antena 3 that cultural events and performances could take place at 50% of the venue's capacity in March, possibly returning to normal as of April.

"My opinion is that 50% will be possible from March, 50% attendance at shows or other types of events, with the possibility to reach a state of normalcy in April. […] I have no certainties, but my opinion is that this spring we will return to normal in terms of social, economic and cultural activity," Rafila said, according to News.ro.

According to him, this "will also mean no certificate in public spaces."

Health minister Rafila previously said that the country "may return to normal" at the end of March, and thus there will be no need to extend the state of alert.

Romania is currently going through the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting record numbers of infections and incidence rates.

