New Radisson Blu hotel in Brasov to be completed by end-2020

Local company Rara Hotels, controlled by Romanian investor Ramona Neamtu, will start working on the conversion of the old Telephone Palace in Brasov into a five-star hotel, the first unit under the Radisson Blu brand in Brasov.

The company has obtained the construction permit for consolidating the historic building and hopes to recover some of the delays and to complete the project by end-2020, according to Ramona Neamtu.

Rara Hotels signed the franchise agreement with Radisson Hotel Group in November 2016.

The Radisson Blu hotel in Brasov will be the first one in Transylvania and the second one in Romania, after the one in Bucharest. It will have 110 guest rooms, two restaurants, two bars, a conference hall, a sports club and a spa center. The whole investment in this project is EUR 10 million.

