Tech

SeedBlink and Capital Cell partner to boost funding for European biotech and healthtech startups

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania-born SeedBlink, the investment & equity management platform dedicated to European tech startups, partnered with Spain’s Capital Cell to boost European tech startups’ financing in biotech and healthtech. The partnership is to launch joint investment opportunities to streamline the funding of these verticals, aiming to bridge the gap between innovative technology startups and investors across Europe, the company said.

Capital Cell is an investment company specializing in biotech and healthcare that was created in 2015 and structures funding rounds of up to EUR 5 million. It has over 14,000 investors in the community and has helped more than 100 biotech startups find capital.

Moreover, Capital Cell has initiated its EUR 500,000 financing round on SeedBlink, aiming to expand its footprint in the Benelux region, France, and Italy.

“By accessing a strong and interconnected European investment community, this partnership can accelerate the growth of the most innovative startups, thereby stimulating innovation across Europe,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink. 

Nimity, SeedBlink’s equity management solution, is on the roadmap for this collaboration. According to the press release, its implementation would enable Capital Cell’s portfolio companies to have better cap table management, implement employee stock options, maintain a better relationship with their stakeholders, and secure investments more effectively in the long term. 

“Joining forces with SeedBlink represents a significant milestone for us. Their expertise in tech startups complements our focus on Biotech and Healthtech, creating a powerful synergy. This collaboration will not only benefit our portfolio companies but also offer our investors a broader spectrum of vetted, high-potential investment opportunities,” said Daniel Oliver, Founder and CEO of Capital Cell. 

Since its launch in 2020, SeedBlink has co-invested in over 260 technology startups through a network of over 99,000 investors (business angels, VCs and strategic partners) in roughly 100 countries. Thus, it has facilitated more than EUR 340 million in investments for tech startups, of which EUR 66 million through its own community.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

SeedBlink and Capital Cell partner to boost funding for European biotech and healthtech startups

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania-born SeedBlink, the investment & equity management platform dedicated to European tech startups, partnered with Spain’s Capital Cell to boost European tech startups’ financing in biotech and healthtech. The partnership is to launch joint investment opportunities to streamline the funding of these verticals, aiming to bridge the gap between innovative technology startups and investors across Europe, the company said.

Capital Cell is an investment company specializing in biotech and healthcare that was created in 2015 and structures funding rounds of up to EUR 5 million. It has over 14,000 investors in the community and has helped more than 100 biotech startups find capital.

Moreover, Capital Cell has initiated its EUR 500,000 financing round on SeedBlink, aiming to expand its footprint in the Benelux region, France, and Italy.

“By accessing a strong and interconnected European investment community, this partnership can accelerate the growth of the most innovative startups, thereby stimulating innovation across Europe,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink. 

Nimity, SeedBlink’s equity management solution, is on the roadmap for this collaboration. According to the press release, its implementation would enable Capital Cell’s portfolio companies to have better cap table management, implement employee stock options, maintain a better relationship with their stakeholders, and secure investments more effectively in the long term. 

“Joining forces with SeedBlink represents a significant milestone for us. Their expertise in tech startups complements our focus on Biotech and Healthtech, creating a powerful synergy. This collaboration will not only benefit our portfolio companies but also offer our investors a broader spectrum of vetted, high-potential investment opportunities,” said Daniel Oliver, Founder and CEO of Capital Cell. 

Since its launch in 2020, SeedBlink has co-invested in over 260 technology startups through a network of over 99,000 investors (business angels, VCs and strategic partners) in roughly 100 countries. Thus, it has facilitated more than EUR 340 million in investments for tech startups, of which EUR 66 million through its own community.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm