SeedBlink and Capital Cell partner to boost funding for European biotech and healthtech startups

Romania-born SeedBlink, the investment & equity management platform dedicated to European tech startups, partnered with Spain’s Capital Cell to boost European tech startups’ financing in biotech and healthtech. The partnership is to launch joint investment opportunities to streamline the funding of these verticals, aiming to bridge the gap between innovative technology startups and investors across Europe, the company said.

Capital Cell is an investment company specializing in biotech and healthcare that was created in 2015 and structures funding rounds of up to EUR 5 million. It has over 14,000 investors in the community and has helped more than 100 biotech startups find capital.

Moreover, Capital Cell has initiated its EUR 500,000 financing round on SeedBlink, aiming to expand its footprint in the Benelux region, France, and Italy.

“By accessing a strong and interconnected European investment community, this partnership can accelerate the growth of the most innovative startups, thereby stimulating innovation across Europe,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink.

Nimity, SeedBlink’s equity management solution, is on the roadmap for this collaboration. According to the press release, its implementation would enable Capital Cell’s portfolio companies to have better cap table management, implement employee stock options, maintain a better relationship with their stakeholders, and secure investments more effectively in the long term.

“Joining forces with SeedBlink represents a significant milestone for us. Their expertise in tech startups complements our focus on Biotech and Healthtech, creating a powerful synergy. This collaboration will not only benefit our portfolio companies but also offer our investors a broader spectrum of vetted, high-potential investment opportunities,” said Daniel Oliver, Founder and CEO of Capital Cell.

Since its launch in 2020, SeedBlink has co-invested in over 260 technology startups through a network of over 99,000 investors (business angels, VCs and strategic partners) in roughly 100 countries. Thus, it has facilitated more than EUR 340 million in investments for tech startups, of which EUR 66 million through its own community.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)