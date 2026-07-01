Tech

Qualysoft Romania reports 54% increase in turnover in 2025

01 July 2026

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Qualysoft Romania ended 2025 with a EUR 7.89 million turnover, up 54% compared to 2024, when the local business stood at EUR 5.12 million.

At the same time, the team in Romania reached 119 software engineers, an increase of approximately 45% compared to the previous year.

The results reflect the expansion of local and international projects, the increasing complexity of deliveries, and the strengthening of the company’s position in the IT services, technology consulting, and end-to-end software development market, the company said.

The company delivers projects for large organizations in industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecom, retail, energy and utilities, and high-tech. At the group level, Qualysoft serves more than 250 international clients.

“The 2025 results confirm our growth strategy, built on technical expertise, operational efficiency, and long-term client relationships. We have managed to make significant progress in a very challenging and competitive market environment, where companies are increasingly attentive to the concrete value generated by investments,” Radu Postolache, the GM of Qualysoft Romania and Head of Consulting & Development Services of the Qualysoft Group, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicoelnino/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Qualysoft Romania reports 54% increase in turnover in 2025

01 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Qualysoft Romania ended 2025 with a EUR 7.89 million turnover, up 54% compared to 2024, when the local business stood at EUR 5.12 million.

At the same time, the team in Romania reached 119 software engineers, an increase of approximately 45% compared to the previous year.

The results reflect the expansion of local and international projects, the increasing complexity of deliveries, and the strengthening of the company’s position in the IT services, technology consulting, and end-to-end software development market, the company said.

The company delivers projects for large organizations in industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecom, retail, energy and utilities, and high-tech. At the group level, Qualysoft serves more than 250 international clients.

“The 2025 results confirm our growth strategy, built on technical expertise, operational efficiency, and long-term client relationships. We have managed to make significant progress in a very challenging and competitive market environment, where companies are increasingly attentive to the concrete value generated by investments,” Radu Postolache, the GM of Qualysoft Romania and Head of Consulting & Development Services of the Qualysoft Group, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicoelnino/Dreamstime.com)

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