Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:23
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Independent real estate developer lists bonds at BVB

12 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The EUR 2.1 million bond issue launched by Romanian independent developer Qualis Properties, under a private placement in January, started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, April 9.

The bonds, holding a 9% coupon, traded on the first day at prices slightly above the nominal value closing at 3.9% above the face value - the equivalent of a 4.9% yield implicitly seen as sufficient for the investors.

The bonds are denominated in euro, have a nominal value of EUR 100, and a 3-year maturity.

The company is in the process of purchasing (pre-contract phase - 75% advance paid) a plot of land with an area of approximately 30,000 sqm in Brasov's Civic Center area to develop a housing complex for customers with above-average incomes. The project's market value is estimated at over EUR 60 mln, Bursa.ro reported.

At the same time, the company's strategy aims to expand the activity in the area of individual houses in the metropolitan area of Brasov, covering the need of residents for larger homes, with their own yard and modern facilities.

The company also targets the industrial sector, in this sense acquiring in July 2020 a land of 39,150 sqm in the urban area of Brasov, Triaj neighborhood, where it intends to develop warehouses of approximately 20,000 sqm for rental, in stages, depending on demand.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:23
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Independent real estate developer lists bonds at BVB

12 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The EUR 2.1 million bond issue launched by Romanian independent developer Qualis Properties, under a private placement in January, started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, April 9.

The bonds, holding a 9% coupon, traded on the first day at prices slightly above the nominal value closing at 3.9% above the face value - the equivalent of a 4.9% yield implicitly seen as sufficient for the investors.

The bonds are denominated in euro, have a nominal value of EUR 100, and a 3-year maturity.

The company is in the process of purchasing (pre-contract phase - 75% advance paid) a plot of land with an area of approximately 30,000 sqm in Brasov's Civic Center area to develop a housing complex for customers with above-average incomes. The project's market value is estimated at over EUR 60 mln, Bursa.ro reported.

At the same time, the company's strategy aims to expand the activity in the area of individual houses in the metropolitan area of Brasov, covering the need of residents for larger homes, with their own yard and modern facilities.

The company also targets the industrial sector, in this sense acquiring in July 2020 a land of 39,150 sqm in the urban area of Brasov, Triaj neighborhood, where it intends to develop warehouses of approximately 20,000 sqm for rental, in stages, depending on demand.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?