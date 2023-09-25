Macro

PwC: supplementary tax will increase Romanian bank’s profit tax by up to 50%

25 September 2023

The tax on profit paid by the Romanian banks will increase by 14%-50% as a result of the supplementary tax on turnover envisaged under the fiscal corrective package prepared by the Romanian government, according to a simulation carried out by PwC Romania for the ten largest banks.

The effective tax rate for some banks would reach up to 33% [of the gross profit], showed Diana Coroabă, PwC Romania Partner, Profit.ro reported.

Separately, the special taxation of banks compared to other companies raises questions about the concrete taxation of banking groups that include non-banking companies.

Coroabă anticipates that the supplementary taxation will be enforced for at least four years and not two to three years as announced by the government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Macro

1

