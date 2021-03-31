Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:12
People

PwC Romania names new Country Managing Partner

31 March 2021
Dinu Bumbacea will become PwC Romania's Country Managing Partner as of July 1, 2021. He takes over that role from Ionut Simion, who has led PwC Romania for six years and will continue as a Partner, leading strategic customer initiatives and the transfer pricing practice in the Central and Eastern Europe region.

"I'm happy to take over the management of the company where I started my career 28 years ago, and I thank Ionut for the exceptional results during his term. We live in unprecedented times, which have shown us how vulnerable we are and, especially, how strong we are together. We'll continue to be with our clients, offering value-added services, with our colleagues, building high-performance and motivated teams, and, last but not least, with the communities in which we live and work," said Dinu Bumbacea.

With over 28 years of experience in professional services, of which 21 as a Partner, Dinu is currently a Partner and Advisory Leader of PwC Romania. During his career, Dinu has coordinated a wide range of consulting projects, in Romania and across the Central and Eastern Europe region, in various industries. He's a graduate of the Faculty of Electronics and Telecommunications of the Bucharest Polytechnic University, holds a master's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology US, and a specialization diploma in digital image processing from Supélec France. Dinu is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA UK) and the Chamber of Financial Auditors of Romania (CAFR).

This year marks 30 years of PwC Romania activity on the local market since it became the first large professional services company registered in Romania after 1989. The PwC Romania and PwC Moldova teams currently have over 800 professionals coordinated by 21 Partners, with offices in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Constanta, and Chisinau.

(Photo source: PwC)

22 February 2021
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
22 February 2021
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
