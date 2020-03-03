PwC Romania moves offices to Ana Tower

PwC Romania, one of the Big 4 consultancy companies on the local market, has moved its local headquarters to the new Ana Tower office building in northern Bucharest, the company announced on Monday, March 2.

PwC leased 9,120 sqm in the new office tower developed by Romanian investor George Copos next to the Crown Plaza hotel, which he also owns.

The consultancy firm will occupy the top seven floors of the building.

“PwC Romania needed new headquarters that correspond to the current quality standards, the growth of the team, as well as our desire to provide employees with an improved work experience and relaxation possibilities. The Ana Tower building, a state-of-the-art building with the highest facilities, located in a developing area responds best to our requirements,” said Ionut Simion, Country Managing Partner, PwC Romania.

The firm’s offices are bigger by about a third compared to the previous ones located in the Lakeview office building, in Barbu Vacarescu area. The relaxation area is 2.5 times wider and includes more socializing spaces, two game rooms and a library.

Ana Tower has 25 floors and a leasable area of 43,700 sqm. The investment in this project amounted to about EUR 60 million.

(Photo: Ana Tower Offices Facebook Page)

