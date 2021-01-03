Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Capital markets

BVB-listed winemaker Purcari ups net profit by 49% on asset sale

01 March 2021
Moldovan wine producer Purcari Wineries, whose shares are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker WINE, recorded a net profit of RON 60.4 mln (EUR 12.5 mln) in 2020, up by 49% compared to the previous year.

The group’s profit increase was mainly determined by the sale of its stake in bottle manufacturer Glass Container Company (GCC) to Vetropack, in December 2020. The deal also boosted the group’s liquidities to RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln).

Meanwhile, the operating profit (EBITDA) went down by 8% last year, to RON 60 mln (EUR 12.4 mln), as the turnover was only marginally higher (2%) compared to 2019, at RON 203 mln (EUR 41.9 mln).

The turnover dynamic was stronger in the fourth quarter (Q4), when the sales went up by 7% compared to the same period of 2019, to RON 65 mln. The group’s sales in Romania went up 20% in the fourth quarter and 24% for the whole year.

Purcari’s shares are up 10% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year (as of March 1, 2021). The company’s capitalization currently stands at RON 480 mln (EUR 98.5 mln).

(Photo source: the company)

05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
