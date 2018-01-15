4.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 15, 14:31

Moldovan wine maker prepares Bucharest listing

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
winery

Purcari, one of the biggest wine makers in Romania and Moldova, plans to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the following period. An announcement on this is expected early this week, Mirsanu.ro reported.

The listing could take place after a secondary public offering (SPO) in which the group’s shareholders will sell some of their shares. Raiffeisen Bank and local brokerage house Swiss Capital are preparing this transaction, according to market sources.

American investment fund Horizon Capital owns 63.6% of the Purcari group, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) holds a 6.4% stake and Moldovan investor Victor Bostan, the company’s founder, holds a 30% stake. Purcari manages some 1,000 hectares of vines and four wineries in Romania and Republic of Moldova.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list