Moldovan wine maker prepares Bucharest listing

Purcari, one of the biggest wine makers in Romania and Moldova, plans to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the following period. An announcement on this is expected early this week, Mirsanu.ro reported.

The listing could take place after a secondary public offering (SPO) in which the group’s shareholders will sell some of their shares. Raiffeisen Bank and local brokerage house Swiss Capital are preparing this transaction, according to market sources.

American investment fund Horizon Capital owns 63.6% of the Purcari group, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) holds a 6.4% stake and Moldovan investor Victor Bostan, the company’s founder, holds a 30% stake. Purcari manages some 1,000 hectares of vines and four wineries in Romania and Republic of Moldova.

