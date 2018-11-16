First public private partnership in the healthcare sector, a EUR 140 mln clinic in Bucharest

The multifunctional clinic Dr. Calistrat Grozovici in Bucharest will be the first public private partnership the Romanian government will initiate in the healthcare sector. The project’s cost will be EUR 140 million.

The commission in charge with implementing public private partnerships has completed the substantiation study for this project, which was approved by the Government on Thursday, November 15. The construction of this clinic should be completed in 30 months and the private partner will operate it for 15 years after that.

The clinic will have 636 beds, examination rooms, surgery rooms and research labs. It will provide medical assistance for patients with infectious diseases and its specialties will also include neurosurgery, cardiology and radiotherapy.

