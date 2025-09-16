Union leaders meet Romanian prime minister after protest against staff cuts

Several thousand civil servants rallied in Bucharest on September 15 to oppose government reform plans that would reduce public administration staff, Radio Romania Actualități reported. Protesters gathered in Victoriei Square before marching to the Palace of Parliament, voicing dissatisfaction with prime minister Ilie Bolojan’s proposals.

The demonstration came as the ruling coalition prepared measures to streamline the public sector, particularly at the local level. Coalition partners remain divided on the draft law, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) advocating a softer approach. Bolojan has insisted on a 10% cut in employees, tighter and more frequent performance evaluations for civil servants, and more restrictive payrolls in local administrations reliant on central government transfers.

Ilie Bolojan also suggested he could resign if the coalition fails to reach a consensus on the draft law, which forms part of the second package of budgetary measures aimed at fiscal consolidation.

Union leaders presented six demands that would effectively block the proposed law, Digi24 reported. They called for dropping periodic evaluations, which they said would “politicise” the administration, and requested comprehensive impact studies on job cuts. Protesters also rejected differentiated salary scales based on municipal revenues, describing the measure as discriminatory.

Addressing demonstrators, Bolojan warned that delaying reforms would lead to higher costs in the future. After the rally, union leaders met him for talks.

In a statement, the government said unions expressed openness to reform but called for continued dialogue and a clear legislative roadmap. They signalled willingness to suspend further protests if discussions remain constructive.

PM Bolojan stressed that cooperation with social partners was essential, adding that “balanced and sustainable reform” could only be achieved through collaboration. He left open the possibility of additional consultations in the coming weeks.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)