PSY, Tiesto and Mahmut Orhan join lineup of Untold Dubai

South Korean superstar PSY, electronic music legend Tiesto and Mahmut Orhan are the latest additions to the lineup of the first Untold music festival in Dubai. They join other top artists such as Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, Major Lazer, Armin Van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Paul Kalkbrenner, Timmy Trumpet, Hardwell, and more.

Untold, a globally recognized festival born in Romania, will debut in the Middle East at Expo City Dubai between February 15 and 18.

Over 70,000 fans are expected each day of the first edition of the festival, with over 280,000 participants from all corners of the world over all four days.

In Romania, Untold will return to Cluj-Napoca from August 8 to 11.

(Photo source: the organizers)