Romania’s ruling coalition pressed to report Recovery and Resilience Plan to Parliament

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the biggest single force in Parliament, is forcing the Government to present the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in front of the lawmakers - more or less openly threatening not to pass the legislation related to the European Union's supplementary financing.

PSD holds a blocking majority in Parliament on this issue and uses it to force the prime minister to discuss PNRR with lawmakers - essentially, with the opposition.

The supplementary financing bill, providing a higher contribution of the member states to the EU budget, must be promulgated by each European Union member state before the European Commission starts borrowing the money to finance the EU-wide recovery plan.

The bill must be passed by a majority of two-thirds of the MPs in the Parliament's joint chambers, and the ruling coalition lacks such a majority, thus needing support from the Social Democrats.

The vote for the supplementary financing was scheduled for March 10, but it was postponed. Asked about the reasons that led to the postponement, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban, the leader of the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL), mentioned technical reasons such as the incompatible IT systems used by the two Chambers. He eventually admitted that "there are problems related to the position of some parties."

Prime minister Florin Citu said that PNRR will be ready within several days (a first draft subject to negotiations) and made public. He has constantly refused to meet the lawmakers over the PNRR.

"In no country was PNRR voted in Parliament. It is an attribute of the Government. Minister Ghinea came to Parliament and presented PNRR in expert committees. We will unveil PNRR to Romanians; there is no special treatment for the Social Democrats. Minister Ghinea was in the commissions each time he was called, so I don't see a problem here," said the prime minister, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]