Romania’s ruling party defers Congress to validate presidential candidate
31 July 2019
The National Executive Committee of the senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided in a meeting on July 29 to postpone the Congress of the party for August 24, political sources told Agerpres.

PSD president Viorica Dancila had announced earlier this month that a congress on the validation of the social-democratic candidate for presidential elections would take place on August 3.

Dancila managed to get the party’s support to run in the presidential elections, but this generated tensions both within the party (where other candidates such as Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea were pushed to abandon their plans) and within the ruling coalition where the junior partner, the Liberal Democratic party ALDE, nominated its own candidate accusing PSD of having breached an agreement.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

