andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 08:53
Politics

Romania's opposition to submit no-confidence motion against Government

27 May 2021
Romanian prime minister Florin Citu gave lawmakers in Parliament, on May 26, a speech over the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in an attempt to defuse pressures created by the opposition.

However, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) eventually pledged to submit a no-confidence motion on the topic of PNRR on June 14, News.ro reported.

In principle, the Government can count on sufficient support to survive the motion, which will be mainly used by the opposition to highlight the "austerity" measures planned by the Executive in relation to PNRR.

In his speech, PM Citu admitted that there is a list of reforms Romania must undergo, reforms that have been delayed for 30 years, he said, Digi24 reported.

There are reforms that Romania needs and are not imposed by the European Commission, he stressed, echoing minister of investments and European Funds Cristian Ghinea, who rejected the idea of a "to-do list" circulated in the media after a list of reforms leaked to the press.

Regarding the PNRR itself (including the list of reforms attached), the document will not become public before being sent to the European Commission, minister Ghinea stressed.

The Government pledged to make public the documents on June 2. "We will be among the few EU member states that publish the entire document," says Ghinea.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

Politics

Romania's opposition to submit no-confidence motion against Government

27 May 2021
Romanian prime minister Florin Citu gave lawmakers in Parliament, on May 26, a speech over the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in an attempt to defuse pressures created by the opposition.

However, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) eventually pledged to submit a no-confidence motion on the topic of PNRR on June 14, News.ro reported.

In principle, the Government can count on sufficient support to survive the motion, which will be mainly used by the opposition to highlight the "austerity" measures planned by the Executive in relation to PNRR.

In his speech, PM Citu admitted that there is a list of reforms Romania must undergo, reforms that have been delayed for 30 years, he said, Digi24 reported.

There are reforms that Romania needs and are not imposed by the European Commission, he stressed, echoing minister of investments and European Funds Cristian Ghinea, who rejected the idea of a "to-do list" circulated in the media after a list of reforms leaked to the press.

Regarding the PNRR itself (including the list of reforms attached), the document will not become public before being sent to the European Commission, minister Ghinea stressed.

The Government pledged to make public the documents on June 2. "We will be among the few EU member states that publish the entire document," says Ghinea.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

