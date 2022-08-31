Business

SocDem leader says minimum wage in Romania will increase in January

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minimum gross wage in Romania could increase from RON 2,550 (EUR 524) to RON 3,000 (EUR 616) per month starting from January 2023, according to Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is part of the ruling coalition.

Under the current taxation system, this would mean that the minimum net salary would reach RON 1,774 (EUR 364), higher than the current net salary of RON 1,524.

“It is a discussion. We now have the minimum wage at RON 2,550 gross per month, and we want to take it up to RON 3,000 gross per month, like in the construction and agriculture sectors,” Ciolacu told Ziarul Financiar.

The cost of this increase will be equally borne by the state and by employers, according to the PSD leader.

“The gross minimum wage should increase by RON 450, but the employer should bear RON 200 or RON 250 of this increase, and the state should cover the rest through deductions,” he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
Business

SocDem leader says minimum wage in Romania will increase in January

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minimum gross wage in Romania could increase from RON 2,550 (EUR 524) to RON 3,000 (EUR 616) per month starting from January 2023, according to Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is part of the ruling coalition.

Under the current taxation system, this would mean that the minimum net salary would reach RON 1,774 (EUR 364), higher than the current net salary of RON 1,524.

“It is a discussion. We now have the minimum wage at RON 2,550 gross per month, and we want to take it up to RON 3,000 gross per month, like in the construction and agriculture sectors,” Ciolacu told Ziarul Financiar.

The cost of this increase will be equally borne by the state and by employers, according to the PSD leader.

“The gross minimum wage should increase by RON 450, but the employer should bear RON 200 or RON 250 of this increase, and the state should cover the rest through deductions,” he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM