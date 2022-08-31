SocDem leader says minimum wage in Romania will increase in January

The minimum gross wage in Romania could increase from RON 2,550 (EUR 524) to RON 3,000 (EUR 616) per month starting from January 2023, according to Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is part of the ruling coalition.

Under the current taxation system, this would mean that the minimum net salary would reach RON 1,774 (EUR 364), higher than the current net salary of RON 1,524.

“It is a discussion. We now have the minimum wage at RON 2,550 gross per month, and we want to take it up to RON 3,000 gross per month, like in the construction and agriculture sectors,” Ciolacu told Ziarul Financiar.

The cost of this increase will be equally borne by the state and by employers, according to the PSD leader.

“The gross minimum wage should increase by RON 450, but the employer should bear RON 200 or RON 250 of this increase, and the state should cover the rest through deductions,” he added.

