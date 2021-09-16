Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romanian Social Democrats argue for energy price capping as short-term fix

16 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s opposition Social Democratic party drafted and is promoting a bill for capping the energy (electricity, natural gas) prices at the past six months’ average.

The losses incurred by the suppliers will be covered by the Government from a fund financed from energy producers’ profits (50% of their net profits) and from the central government budget, explains PSD deputy president Mihai Tudose, Economica.net reported.

This would be a temporary fix until the Government sets in place a more sustainable framework for protecting the households.

The Parliament has just enacted the so-called “vulnerable consumer bill” aimed at supporting low-income households, but the schema was seen as fragile as the Government itself is now discussing some more realistic subsidies for households hacked with high energy prices.

Speaking of the supportability of the current energy prices in Romania, it is more the expected further hikes that create panic since, at this moment, the end-user prices have increased less than the wages over a three-year perspective (since the latest energy price shock).

The natural gas price at the BRM commodity exchange in Bucharest rose from RON 220 per MWh in August to RON 250-290 in September.

The prices set under the forward contracts indicate RON 307 per MWh in October and RON 317 per MWh in November (Aleph).

Similarly, the electricity price on the spot market has tripled as of August compared to the same period last year - while the end-user price has advanced by only 18%.

The surging energy prices on the spot markets all over Europe put massive pressures accumulated by the suppliers - while the Governments attempt to mitigate (or smooth) the impact on the end-users. 

(Photo: Aitor Muñoz Muñoz | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romanian Social Democrats argue for energy price capping as short-term fix

16 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s opposition Social Democratic party drafted and is promoting a bill for capping the energy (electricity, natural gas) prices at the past six months’ average.

The losses incurred by the suppliers will be covered by the Government from a fund financed from energy producers’ profits (50% of their net profits) and from the central government budget, explains PSD deputy president Mihai Tudose, Economica.net reported.

This would be a temporary fix until the Government sets in place a more sustainable framework for protecting the households.

The Parliament has just enacted the so-called “vulnerable consumer bill” aimed at supporting low-income households, but the schema was seen as fragile as the Government itself is now discussing some more realistic subsidies for households hacked with high energy prices.

Speaking of the supportability of the current energy prices in Romania, it is more the expected further hikes that create panic since, at this moment, the end-user prices have increased less than the wages over a three-year perspective (since the latest energy price shock).

The natural gas price at the BRM commodity exchange in Bucharest rose from RON 220 per MWh in August to RON 250-290 in September.

The prices set under the forward contracts indicate RON 307 per MWh in October and RON 317 per MWh in November (Aleph).

Similarly, the electricity price on the spot market has tripled as of August compared to the same period last year - while the end-user price has advanced by only 18%.

The surging energy prices on the spot markets all over Europe put massive pressures accumulated by the suppliers - while the Governments attempt to mitigate (or smooth) the impact on the end-users. 

(Photo: Aitor Muñoz Muñoz | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1