Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

Romanian prosecutors ask Parliament’s approval to investigate former SocDem minister

21 October 2020
The prosecutors of Romania's anti-corruption directorate DNA have asked the Parliament to lift the immunity of an MP, whom they suspect of influence peddling and bribery during his mandate as a minister.

The prosecutors cited a total bribe worth RON 3.9 million (just over EUR 0.5 mln).

According to G4Media.ro sources, the former minister targeted by the DNA investigation is Nicolae Banicioiu, a former minister of youth in the Government of Social Democrat prime minister Victor Ponta.

Prosecutors claim that, during his term as minister of youth, 2012-2014, Banicioiu allegedly demanded and received RON 1.29 mln from two businessmen for influencing the then minister of health, Eugen Nicolaescu (National Liberal Party), to appoint certain persons preferred by the respective businessmen as hospital managers.

Moreover, the prosecutors claim that Bănicioiu received another bribe, of RON 2.6 mln, from the same businessmen, after he became minister of health, between 2014 and 2015.

The stake of the manager appointments was the allocation of money to the respective hospitals, which had ongoing contracts with companies controlled by the two businessmen.

Nicolae Banicioiu is now a deputy and a member of Victor Ponta's Pro Romania party. He rejected the prosecutors' accusations in a Facebook post. He added that he has nothing against having his immunity lifted so that the whole situation is cleared and that he would not run for another term.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicolae Banicioiu)

