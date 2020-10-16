Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Former treasurer of Romania's Social Democratic Party sentenced for misuse of public funds

16 October 2020
Romania's High Court (ICCJ) sentenced MP Mircea Gheorghe Draghici to 4 years in prison for committing the crime of misusing party subsidies.

Draghici, who was the treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) under Liviu Dragnea's rule, was also sentenced to 3 years in prison for embezzlement, resulting in a combined sentence of five years in jail, Mediafax reported.

The judges also decided to confiscate from Mircea Draghici the amount of EUR 19,000.

The ruling is not final and can be appealed within ten days.

The prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent the former PSD treasurer to court, accusing him that he allegedly appropriated the state subsidies received by the party. He allegedly used the party's money to rent a building for the party's office, but he also bought the building under a hidden agreement.

