Bucharest’s Promenada Mall completes first stage of food court modernization

Promenada Mall, owned by NEPI Rockcastle, has completed the first phase of its food court modernization.

With this, the mall located in Bucharest’s District 1 adds eight new tenants. In addition, three restaurants will reopen in modernized spaces starting this October.

The transformation of the 1,000-sqm food court includes new furniture and a complete redesign. The refurbishment began in the summer of this year and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The eight new restaurants in the food court are Quickshot by Trickshot, Taco Bell, Hesburger, Eggspress, Gattini Pasta, Boiler Coffee, Wendy’s, and Ko Ramen. The three restaurants reopening in refurbished spaces are Pep&Pepper, Nikos Greek Taverna, and Toan’s.

(Photo source: the company)