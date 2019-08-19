Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 12:42
Business
Contract signed for complex road project in Romania’s Apuseni Mountains
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities in Romania’s Alba county have signed the contract for a complex road project in Apuseni Mountains, which will cost some EUR 41.6 million. The road, DJ 107 I, is nicknamed the “Transalpina of Apuseni” and will connect Aiud (DN1 national road and the Sibiu – Cluj-Napoca highway) to several localities in the Apuseni Mountains.

The “Transalpina of Apuseni” will have a length of 78.43 kilometers, bike lanes on an area of 6,700 sqm, 21 bus stations, 12,610 sqm of sidewalks, and 14 new bridges, local G4media.ro reported. Work is to begin this year and should be completed in 36 months, according to Marius Hațegan, vice-president of Alba County Council.

The project requires an investment of over RON 188 million (some EUR 41.6 million). The Alba County Council’s contribution is of slightly over RON 400,000, the rest of the investment being covered with EU funds. G4media said that the costs have increased by some EUR 2 million even before the work started, due to a government emergency ordinance that raised the minimum wage in construction and thus the costs of workers' salaries.

The project was split into two segments, and both were won by the same association: Societatea de Construcții Napoca – Operes SRL (Italy) – Cosedil SPA (Italy).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 12:42
Business
Contract signed for complex road project in Romania’s Apuseni Mountains
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities in Romania’s Alba county have signed the contract for a complex road project in Apuseni Mountains, which will cost some EUR 41.6 million. The road, DJ 107 I, is nicknamed the “Transalpina of Apuseni” and will connect Aiud (DN1 national road and the Sibiu – Cluj-Napoca highway) to several localities in the Apuseni Mountains.

The “Transalpina of Apuseni” will have a length of 78.43 kilometers, bike lanes on an area of 6,700 sqm, 21 bus stations, 12,610 sqm of sidewalks, and 14 new bridges, local G4media.ro reported. Work is to begin this year and should be completed in 36 months, according to Marius Hațegan, vice-president of Alba County Council.

The project requires an investment of over RON 188 million (some EUR 41.6 million). The Alba County Council’s contribution is of slightly over RON 400,000, the rest of the investment being covered with EU funds. G4media said that the costs have increased by some EUR 2 million even before the work started, due to a government emergency ordinance that raised the minimum wage in construction and thus the costs of workers' salaries.

The project was split into two segments, and both were won by the same association: Societatea de Construcții Napoca – Operes SRL (Italy) – Cosedil SPA (Italy).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40