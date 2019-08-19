Contract signed for complex road project in Romania’s Apuseni Mountains

The authorities in Romania’s Alba county have signed the contract for a complex road project in Apuseni Mountains, which will cost some EUR 41.6 million. The road, DJ 107 I, is nicknamed the “Transalpina of Apuseni” and will connect Aiud (DN1 national road and the Sibiu – Cluj-Napoca highway) to several localities in the Apuseni Mountains.

The “Transalpina of Apuseni” will have a length of 78.43 kilometers, bike lanes on an area of 6,700 sqm, 21 bus stations, 12,610 sqm of sidewalks, and 14 new bridges, local G4media.ro reported. Work is to begin this year and should be completed in 36 months, according to Marius Hațegan, vice-president of Alba County Council.

The project requires an investment of over RON 188 million (some EUR 41.6 million). The Alba County Council’s contribution is of slightly over RON 400,000, the rest of the investment being covered with EU funds. G4media said that the costs have increased by some EUR 2 million even before the work started, due to a government emergency ordinance that raised the minimum wage in construction and thus the costs of workers' salaries.

The project was split into two segments, and both were won by the same association: Societatea de Construcții Napoca – Operes SRL (Italy) – Cosedil SPA (Italy).

