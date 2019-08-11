Romania Insider
Profi leases 60,000 sqm of warehouses in CTPark Bucharest West
08 November 2019
Romanian retail chain Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, rented 60,000 sqm of logistics space within CTPark Bucharest West logistics park operated by CTP, along the A1 Bucharest-Pitesti highway, according to data from the logistics market quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The contract reportedly starts in 2020.

This is the third expansion of Profi in the last two years. First, it contracted 30,000 sqm from WDP in Roman, northeastern Romania, in April 2017 - a transaction brokered by the consulting company JLL Romania. Later, in September the same year, it contracted 10,500 sqm in the CTPark Cluj I logistics project in Apahida, near Cluj-Napoca in northwestern Romania.

Profi is the local modern retailer with the widest footprint, with over 1,000 units in approximately 500 towns across the country.

CTP is the leading developer and owner of logistics parks in Romania, with a total leasable area of over 1 million sqm in ten cities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: CTP)

40