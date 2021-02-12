Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 08:10
Capital markets

Romanian retailer Profi aims for second place on the market with proximity-convenience concept

12 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian retailer Profi, owned by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, announced plans to open 200 new stores per year and become the second-biggest player on the local market by 2024.

To continue its expansion, Profi tests a new concept store, a mix of proximity and convenience store branded as ProfiGO. The retailer has already opened two such pilot stores under the new brand ProfiGO in Timisoara after testing the model in a unit in Ploiesti last autumn.

"This segment is not really represented in Romanian retail right now, and it is our understanding that people want it, so we are stepping in to provide," said Profi CEO Pawel Musial. "I believe we stand a chance to win this market."

From 67 stores in 2010, Profi has grown to be the local network with the widest geographical coverage and more than 1,400 stores at present. The retailer has more than 22,000 employees.

In 2019, Profi was the fourth-biggest retailer in Romania by turnover, with sales of EUR 1.5 bln. The top two positions were held by German retailers Kaufland (EUR 2.5 bln) and Lidl (EUR 2.06 bln), followed by French group Carrefour (EUR 1.72 bln). The results for 2020 are not available yet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 08:10
Capital markets

Romanian retailer Profi aims for second place on the market with proximity-convenience concept

12 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian retailer Profi, owned by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, announced plans to open 200 new stores per year and become the second-biggest player on the local market by 2024.

To continue its expansion, Profi tests a new concept store, a mix of proximity and convenience store branded as ProfiGO. The retailer has already opened two such pilot stores under the new brand ProfiGO in Timisoara after testing the model in a unit in Ploiesti last autumn.

"This segment is not really represented in Romanian retail right now, and it is our understanding that people want it, so we are stepping in to provide," said Profi CEO Pawel Musial. "I believe we stand a chance to win this market."

From 67 stores in 2010, Profi has grown to be the local network with the widest geographical coverage and more than 1,400 stores at present. The retailer has more than 22,000 employees.

In 2019, Profi was the fourth-biggest retailer in Romania by turnover, with sales of EUR 1.5 bln. The top two positions were held by German retailers Kaufland (EUR 2.5 bln) and Lidl (EUR 2.06 bln), followed by French group Carrefour (EUR 1.72 bln). The results for 2020 are not available yet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it