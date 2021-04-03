Romanian retailer Profi adds 31 new stores to its chain in Jan-Feb

Romanian supermarket and convenience store chain Profi, controlled by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, opened 31 new stores in the first two months of the year, out of a full-year target of 250 stores. It opened 15 units in January and 16 in February.

The company continues the accelerated expansion started a few years ago. The retailer announced plans to open 200 new stores per year on average and become the second-biggest player on the local market by 2024.

For comparison, in 2020, Profi opened 237 new stores ending the year with 1,404 units. From 67 stores in 2010, Profi has grown to be the local network with the broadest geographical coverage. The retailer has more than 22,000 employees.

Profi also closed several units last year, but the company's officials have not released the exact figures, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In 2020, the company opened fewer stores than initially budgeted due to delays in obtaining permits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

