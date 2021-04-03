Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romanian retailer Profi adds 31 new stores to its chain in Jan-Feb

04 March 2021
Romanian supermarket and convenience store chain Profi, controlled by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, opened 31 new stores in the first two months of the year, out of a full-year target of 250 stores. It opened 15 units in January and 16 in February.

The company continues the accelerated expansion started a few years ago. The retailer announced plans to open 200 new stores per year on average and become the second-biggest player on the local market by 2024.

For comparison, in 2020, Profi opened 237 new stores ending the year with 1,404 units. From 67 stores in 2010, Profi has grown to be the local network with the broadest geographical coverage. The retailer has more than 22,000 employees.

Profi also closed several units last year, but the company's officials have not released the exact figures, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In 2020, the company opened fewer stores than initially budgeted due to delays in obtaining permits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
