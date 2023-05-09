Finance

Private equity investments in Romania expected to grow in 2023

09 May 2023

Private equity funds active in Romania expect their local investments to increase this year, according to a study carried out by consultancy firm Roland Berger.

Half of the study participants estimate that private equity transactions will go up in Romania this year as the number of attractive investment opportunities grows. By comparison, only 30% of the private equity managers in Europe expect to see more transactions this year compared to 2022, while in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the percentage is even lower – 16%.

“The private equity market in Romania is at a different stage compared to the other countries in Europe, and implicitly the priorities of the players for the current year are different,” said Szabolcs Nemes, Managing Partner of Roland Berger Romania.

The IT, software and digital solutions sectors, as well as the medical services sector, are considered the most attractive for private equity investments, both locally and in Europe.

In Romania, 92%, respectively 75% of the interviewed experts anticipate a large number of transactions this year, with the involvement of PE investment funds in these industries.

The Consumer Goods & Retail sector and the Logistics & Services sector are also expected to generate more opportunities for PE investors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

1

