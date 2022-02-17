Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Principled agreement reached over permanent NATO troops in Romania

17 February 2022
At the February 16 meeting of the NATO countries' defense ministers in Brussels, a political agreement was achieved for the establishment of the permanent NATO Fighting Group in Romania and the region, Digi24.ro reported, quoting sources familiar with the negotiations.

"Romania is ready to host a battle group, several allies have been ready to take part," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after meeting with defense ministers.

"A decision has not yet been made," he said, adding that the next steps for the Alliance would be to seek the formal approval of military authorities in countries where permanent troops would be stationed.

Stoltenberg said NATO would consider setting up new fighting groups in the central and south-eastern regions - such as Romania - as part of its defensive strategy against Russian aggression.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

