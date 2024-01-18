Events

Unification of the Romanian Principalities: Romanian Athenaeum hosts series of events on January 24

18 January 2024

The Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest will celebrate the Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities (January 24) with a series of events, including free visits and a history lesson for students.

Thus, the building, a symbol of Romanian culture, can be visited for free between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 24. Next, the History Lesson with historian Ștefan Popescu starts at 6 pm. 

The day will end with a recital by the "George Enescu" Philharmonic quartet.

"In 2024, we mark 165 years since the election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza as the ruler of Wallachia and Moldova. The date of January 24 represents an essential turning point in our history, inaugurating an irreversible path towards the creation of the Romanian national state. The celebration of the Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities is an opportunity to reflect on the Romanian historical heritage and cultural identity," reads the press release.

Several hundred students are expected to participate in these activities, with support from the School Inspectorate of the Municipality of Bucharest. Entry is free based on prior reservation on Ove.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Milan Maksovic/Dreamstime.com)

