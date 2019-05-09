Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/05/2019 - 08:50
Real Estate
Romanian real estate developer gets permit for 464-apartment complex
05 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime Kapital, a real estate developer established in Bucharest by Martin Slabbert and Victor Semionov, founders and former managers of the South-African investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, has obtained a building permit for the Marmura Residence real estate project, Profit.ro reported.

The compound will include five buildings with a total of 464 apartments. It is the second residential project developed in Romania by Prime Kapital.

In June, Prime Kapital launched Avalon Estate, its first residential project in Romania, which will have about 800 apartments and villas.

Marmura Residence complex is located in Bucurestii Noi, near the Jiului subway station in northwest Bucharest. It is developed on a 1.5 hectare plot of the former Marmura factory. Its construction will begin in the spring of 2020, and the first units will be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.

Prime Kapital recently purchased, through a company established one year ago, the land and industrial premises held in Iasi by Teba Industry. The company plans to develop there a EUR 40 million office and housing complex.

Prime Kapital is a developer, investor and real estate operator focused mainly on the retail and residential segments in Central and Eastern Europe.

(Photo: Marmura Residence Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/05/2019 - 08:50
Real Estate
Romanian real estate developer gets permit for 464-apartment complex
05 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime Kapital, a real estate developer established in Bucharest by Martin Slabbert and Victor Semionov, founders and former managers of the South-African investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, has obtained a building permit for the Marmura Residence real estate project, Profit.ro reported.

The compound will include five buildings with a total of 464 apartments. It is the second residential project developed in Romania by Prime Kapital.

In June, Prime Kapital launched Avalon Estate, its first residential project in Romania, which will have about 800 apartments and villas.

Marmura Residence complex is located in Bucurestii Noi, near the Jiului subway station in northwest Bucharest. It is developed on a 1.5 hectare plot of the former Marmura factory. Its construction will begin in the spring of 2020, and the first units will be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.

Prime Kapital recently purchased, through a company established one year ago, the land and industrial premises held in Iasi by Teba Industry. The company plans to develop there a EUR 40 million office and housing complex.

Prime Kapital is a developer, investor and real estate operator focused mainly on the retail and residential segments in Central and Eastern Europe.

(Photo: Marmura Residence Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 September 2019
Business
Danish entrepreneurs launch their agriculture commodities trading platform in Romania
04 September 2019
Letters
Guest post: Another Perspective of Romania
03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40