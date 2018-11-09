Prime Kapital opens first modern shopping center in NE Romania city

Prime Kapital, a real estate developer founded by former NEPI managers Martin Slabbert and Victor Semionov, opened on Thursday, November 8, the first modern shopping center in Roman, a city in North-Eastern Romania.

Roman Value Center hosts over 50 retailers on a leasable area of some 20,000 sqm. The project includes a Carrefour hypermarket, a commercial gallery and strip mall spaces.

The project will serve about 160,000 people in Roman and the surrounding areas and will create over 600 jobs.

Prime Kapital has several other similar projects under development in smaller cities in Romania. The company also launched its first residential project in Bucharest this summer.

(photo source: Primekapital.com)