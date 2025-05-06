Romania’s Prime Batteries plans second factory near Bucharest

Romania’s lithium-ion battery manufacturer Prime Batteries Technology, founded and controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Polec, confirmed plans for a second factory with an intended capacity of 6 GWh according to Profit.ro.

The company reached a production capacity of 2.3 GWh of power storage devices per year in its existing factory near Bucharest, at Cernica, upon a EUR 230 million investment.

The construction work for the new factory, to be developed on an 8.8-hectare plot of land in Fundulea, owned by the group, will begin in the coming period. The total investment in the new factory is estimated at EUR 700 million.

(Photo: Prime Technology on LinkedIn)

