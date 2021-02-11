High prices offset weak grain crops in Romania

Although the grain crops in Romania shrank by 40% to 18 million toned in 2020, the farmers are compensated by the higher prices in the Black Sea area.

Thanks to the subsidies and high market prices this winter, farmers break even for wheat and make profits for corn.

Prices for January 28 were 12% higher than the previous week, so although Romania suffered significant losses in crop production, especially in eastern and southern parts of the country, the farmers in the center and west of the country indirectly benefit from the drought that hit their peers, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"In western Romania, the price of wheat increased by over 55%, to RON 1.05 per kg. Considering that our company had an average production of 3,400 kg per ha, due to the higher price and the subsidy, we break even. However, we are making a profit from corn because we harvested an average of 11,000 kg per ha, and the price is around RON 0.8 per kg," explained Dan Herteg, the owner of Agro Raluca, which exploits over 2,500 hectares in Arad County.

(Photo: Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

