Press release: Zip Codes in Romania and worldwide: What Is a Postcode and how to find one?

A postcode is something we use all the time to send and receive mail. But what do all these numbers actually mean? And how do you find your own code of the area where you live? Learn more about the meaning of the postal code and ways to find your own on this page.

What Are Zip Codes and How Are They Used?

Postal codes are used everywhere for many years already. They were first created during World War II to make the deliveries of important supplies faster. This innovation has changed the world of mail, and now, it used in every country to deliver all kinds of things: from letters to online orders. In Romania, a zip code consists of 6 digits, and each represents something. Here what these digits mean:

The first digit represents a central post office or facility in the area, numbered from 0 to 9.

The next letter stands for the area or region where the letter will go to; numbered from 0 to 5.

The last four digits are meant for the smaller post office that will be the closest to the address to which the letter is supposed to arrive. This is going to be the final destination for your letter.

How to Find My Postcode?

“What zip code am I in?” is a question everyone asks whenever they make an online order or send something to their friends or family. There are many different ways to find out what area you are in and which code you should enter. For example, you can find many codes on Wikipedia: they are sorted out by the country, and most of the postal codes are listed there. The navigation through Wikipedia is not very simple, so you will have to spend some time on it.

There are also many great databases that contain lists of postcodes sorted out by country and area. These might be easier to use since the navigation through the databases is much faster. But still, you always have to check if the data posted on the databases are correct.

Another thing you could do is just to ask the worker at the post office about your zip code if you are sending something. People there will be glad to help you out.

Pay Attention to Small Details in Your Life

There are many things in our lives that we don’t always notice. Postal codes have been existing for not a long time, but they are important these days since it can be hard to imagine our lives without online shopping or sending mail. This is why you should always make sure that the postal code you mention whenever you are making an online order is correct: you don’t want to lose your purchase because of entering the wrong digit.