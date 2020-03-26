Press Release

Press Release: Work from Home: the new standard - and the new challenge in HR - a view from Romania

Companies around the world have been faced with organizing their work remotely almost overnight. Many organizations managed to move most of the non-manual labor off-site, but a lot of issues still need to be addressed.

In this first webinar, we aim to bring a Romanian HR perspective to our readers and listeners from all over the world.

Romania Insider and Ideograf have invited three HR leaders to discuss the steps they took to set up remote work for their employees:

- Crina ILIE, People Function Leader, Genpact Europe

- Ionut POPA, HR Manager, ORKLA Foods Romania

- Monika PAL, HR Manager, Porsche Engineering Romania

Our host, Sandra Jitianu, management consultant and business owner of Ideograf, will discuss with Crina, Monika and Ionut during a one-hour webinar about

- the steps they took to organize Work from Home (WFH) & what they focused on first

- the main challenges encountered and how they managed to solve them

- how they are preparing employees for the new ways of working

- next steps for building a solid foundation for their WFH policies

- key learning points and recommendations for setting up a sound WFH framework

Participants will be able to ask questions during the Q&A session at the end of the webinar.

Work from Home is the first webinar organized by Romania Insider & Ideograf after running 7 successful face-to-face events as part of the HR Executive Learning Breakfast series, counting 240+ attendants over the past year.

The HR Executive Learning Breakfast series will move online, zooming in on HR-related topics like Managing Performance, The Agile Organization or Team Dynamics, themes that we will explore while keeping the teleworking angle in sight. More info will be released here soon.

Romania Insider is Romania´s largest English news portal with more than 700.000 unique readers per month (March 2020).

Sandra Jitianu, business owner at Ideograf, is a management consultant, trainer and coach with Human Resources and Change Management background and +14 years experience in manufacturing, financial services, oil & gas, utilities, retail, professional services & shared service centers. She has worked with teams in Romania, Rep. of Moldova, Spain and Switzerland.

