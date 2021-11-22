Press releases - international
Press Release

Why Bitcoin requires several nodes (press release)

22 November 2021
romaniainsider
Satoshi Nakamoto unveiled Bitcoin as an alternative currency to the conventional centralized financial systems. Thus, it works on a decentralized peer-to-peer network comprising several nodes. However, the sheer amount of machinery required to maintain the integrity of Bitcoin’s global infrastructure often gets lost in translation. The following article describes how the Bitcoin network’s nodes work and their importance. 

What is a Node?

Bitcoin is a universal digital currency, facilitating immediate payments worldwide. However, confirming and validating all those transactions on the blockchain is time and resource-intensive. Thus, the network has thousands of randomly selected computers and nodes to verify and validate the transactions. 

The nodes download and validate transactions on the blockchain, constantly communicating to ensure consistency in the validated data. Unlike ordinary websites such as https://bit-iq.io/, with centralized systems under one roof, random entities operate Bitcoin’s nodes from different geographical locations. 

The Bitcoin network uses two kinds of nodes; lightweight and full nodes. The former is usually more efficient, processing transactions faster than full nodes. They do not download Bitcoin transactions on the blockchain, ensuring robust processing speeds. Nevertheless, the Bitcoin network uses both nodes to promote efficiency, accountability, and security. 

The Importance of Having Several Nodes on the Bitcoin Network 

The Bitcoin network requires lots of fully functioning nodes to secure and maintain its integrity. More nodes enhance the network’s security, reducing the double-spending problem whenever users attempt to spend the same coin twice. Experts say the level of the Bitcoin network’s security increases with the number of nodes. 

Unlike Bitcoin mining, running a full node on the network does not provide monetary benefits. However, it offers several intangible rewards to the network and Bitcoin users. Full nodes download all transactions on the blockchain, submitting valuable and up-to-date information about users’ addresses and transaction history. It ensures the greater accountability and convenience associated with Bitcoin transactions. 

A complete node mainly serves two purposes for investors; monitoring the blockchain’s health and verifying the accuracy of transactions. Investors should watch the blockchain’s integrity because it directly relates to Bitcoin’s price, processing all commercial transactions on the network. Besides, upholding the blockchain’s security ensures the safety of investors’ funds. 

Setting Up a Full Node 

As explained above, Bitcoin needs several nodes to remain secure and efficient. However, the number of nodes on the network has been dropping in the last few years, hindering future Bitcoin transactions. Well, here’s how you can set up a full node to support the Bitcoin network. 

Cloud 

One way to run a node is through the cloud, with an account on Google Cloud or Amazon Web Services (AWS). You will also require a virtual machine instance to ensure speedy connection and synchronization from your computer to the cloud. A firewall also would be essential to protecting your node from a breach. Finally, you should download the Bitcoin software, called Bitcoin Core, and configure your computer’s settings to the cloud. 

Pre-Configured 

The method comprises pre-configured Bitcoin full nodes that miners can hook onto a computer. They have an interface for managing the device and data. A pre-configured node essentially outsources the tasks of downloading and storing blockchain transactions to an external mobile device, consuming less power than a personal system. 

Local 

This option is almost similar to using the cloud, except it runs the Bitcoin Core on its operator’s local machine. Remember running a full Bitcoin node requires a minimum of 2 gigabytes RAM and 350 gigabytes of disk space. A reliable internet connection with at least 50 Kbps speed and vast upload and download limits are also necessary. 

Overall, the Bitcoin network requires several nodes to speed up the process of transactions verification and validation on the blockchain. The high number of nodes also improves the network’s security, enabling users to transact with utmost transparency and safety. 

