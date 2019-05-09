Press Release

Press Release: Vivre.ro celebrates 7 years of activity. From revenues of 800 thousand euros, to a turnover of 50 million euros

Vivre, the largest home and deco online retailer in Central and Eastern Europe, celebrates 7 years of activity.

The Romanian company’s story started from what inspired the project in the first place and what links all those who find their inspiration on Vivre - the joy of living. The idea of an online retailer emerged at the end of 2011, and in the spring of 2012, Vivre was already one of the first exclusively online home&deco stores in Romania.

„As we look ahead, the same good thoughts fill our souls. Vivre will remain live art, smile, and, at the same time, professionalism. We may not know where time will lead us, but we are sure we will never give up on our dream. We will curate beauty, we will fill people's homes and we will remain an online destination for quality and good taste in the home&deco industry”, stated Monica Cadogan, CEO Vivre.

7 years from its launch, Vivre covers a market of 100 million consumers

In 7 years of activity, Vivre's turnover has risen from 800,000 euros in 2012 to 50 million by the end of 2018, making the company one of the most successful Romanian businesses. The enthusiasm, ambition and spirited approach of every moment helped the business grow into a new niche, at the beginning of eCommerce in Romania, so that now, 7 years after its launch, Vivre becomes one of the main online retailers in CEE, active on 9 European markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland and Greece. Vivre.ro has a daily offer of 60,000 products and over 3,000,000 orders successfully delivered so far. In total, Vivre has about 350 employees and registered a 42% turnover increase over the past year.

How Romanian consumers changed tastes over the last 7 years

At first, Romanian consumers only used to buy small pieces, especially decorations, while in recent years, large pieces of furniture have become more and more popular. Consumers no longer look solely for functionality, but aesthetics have become increasingly important to them. Romania remains the largest market among the 9 in which Vivre operates.

Based on consumers’ opening for buying home&deco products as well as their growing interest in interior design, at the beginning of the year Vivre.ro launched a blog section that includes practical home decorating tips and basic principles in design.

