The British School of Bucharest obtains the DEKRA certification – TRUSTED FACILITY Standard (press release)

Press Release

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) has obtained the DEKRA certification – ‘Trusted Facility Standard’, as a result of the evaluation of the measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19. BSB is the first and only school in Romania to obtain such a certification.

BSB has applied and implemented, since the beginning of the pandemic, safe protection measures and actions for students and School staff. Those safe protection measures have always been developed and adapted according to the needs of the School and the pandemic situation.

For the evaluation, BSB chose the independent and impartial audit services provided by DEKRA.

The DEKRA audit was applied to all spaces on the School campus, according to the standard for – ‘Trusted Facility Standard’. Thus, DEKRA specialists confirmed and claim that BSB is a safe space and environment for students, employees and visitors, according to international safety and protection standards.

Among the safety regulations to be found and implemented on the School campus are:

temperature scanners at entry points

hand gel sanitiser dispensers in classrooms, offices and across the campus

hands-free door openers

disinfectant shoe mats at key entry points

regular disinfection of all rooms

protective Perspex shields and safety markings in all classrooms and offices

protective equipment for staff and students

‘The Trusted Facility Standard confirms that, at the BSB campus, the safety regulations adopted have been implemented correctly and completely, in order to prevent and stop the spread of COVID-19. DEKRA certifies that the actions applied at BSB are in line with the international health standards of the World Health Organization and local institutions, at this moment. We, the BSB Team, are delighted with this evaluation. This certification gives us confidence to continue, so that the School campus remains a safe place for students, employees and visitors’, said Grant Gillies, Headmaster of the British School of Bucharest.

For this certification, DEKRA specialists verified the implementation of the following topics, based on key international and local recommendations and protocols:

Implementation of preventative measures

Information and communication with staff and students

Preventative measures implementation in the following areas: reception desks, technical and maintenance services, cleaning and housekeeping

Handling COVID-19 cases

Supplier and service provider control

Specific measures applicable to the education sector

‘DEKRA certification for measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was granted following an extensive audit process carried out at the location of the British School of Bucharest and also the School compound. The audit was performed by a team of auditors who verified the fulfilment of an extensive set of conditions regarding the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the management of COVID-19 cases’, said Cornel Iacob, Regional Director of DEKRA Romania.

The DEKRA certification confirms that BSB has the tools to achieve real security for students, employees and visitors.

‘The Trusted Facility Standard’ for BSB is valid until April 2022, after which the School will be re-evaluated.

Go here to find more information about the measures implemented at BSB.

About the British School of Bucharest

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is a leading international school, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England and offers EYFS, Primary and Secondary schooling, with IGCSEs to A-Levels.

BSB has offered, since the year 2000, a British education in Bucharest for children aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with more than 650 students represented by over 50 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalised and highly supportive learning environment, offered by 100% English-speaking teachers.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as ‘excellent’ for both ‘the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements’ and the ‘quality of pupils’ personal development’, according to its 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.

About DEKRA

Founded in 1925 under the name Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein, DEKRA is one of the largest organisations in the world active in the field of safety. With over 49,000 employees and sales of over 3 billion Euros in 2018, DEKRA is today one of the world's leading organisations on TICT services.

Present in Romania since 2004 as a certification body with German accreditation DAkkS.

With a team of over 100 auditors, trainers and experts in auditing and training/coaching/consulting, with these 17 years of experience we have supported thousands of audits and training at over 1000 companies in Romania.