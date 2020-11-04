Press Release: Team Dynamics | HR Executive Learning #11

Press Release

Ideograf is hosting the 11th edition of HR Executive Learning event series on the topic of “Team Dynamics”.

Two top business leaders will share their views and experience about how to build team spirit in an environment where direct personal contact has greatly decreased and how to tap the creative energy of interpersonal conflicts in order to transform them into an opportunity for creation:

Anca Decu, Human Resources Manager, CORA. Anca Decu graduated from her studies in communications and PR at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies and has been working for 17 years in HR in the retail industry. Anca has extensive experience in areas like talent management, employee journey, and business turnarounds. Anca will be talking about "Building a Team in a Pandemic".

Adrian Stanciu, Associate Dean for Knowledge & Leadership, Adjunct Professor of Change Management - Maastricht School of Management (MSM) Romania. Adrian is a leading organizational development consultant specializing in organizational culture management and change. His career included management positions such as managing director of Xerox Romania, business unit director of Xerox CEE, and General Manager of Arexim, a Romanian IT systems integrator company that he co-founded and subsequently sold to Xerox Corp. Adrian will be talking about "Dealing with conflict in teams. How to turn an interpersonal conflict into an opportunity for creation."

This two-hour event will be hosted by Sandra Jitianu – Business Owner IDEOGRAF, Director of the HR Executive Learning Series.

Participants will get learnings and actionable recommendations and will also have the opportunity to ask their questions directly during a live Q&A session.

Attendance is free. For more details and registration click here.

This event is supported by Stein Bestasig.

***

The HR Executive Learning seminar series was launched in March 2019 and is curated by Sandra Jitianu, management consultant, as a platform for the meaningful exchange of ideas & HR best practices.

IDEOGRAF was founded in 2017 by Sandra Jitianu, management consultant with expertise in Human Resources and Change Management, having 15 years of project management and consulting missions in industries including utilities, oil and gas, financial services, retail, manufacturing and professional services. Sandra is the organizer and director of the HR Executive Learning series. She is also a management consultant and coach and teaches Mental Fitness.

Romania Insider is the media partner of this event.