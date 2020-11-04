Press Releases
Press Release

Press Release: Team Dynamics | HR Executive Learning #11

04 November 2020
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ideograf is hosting the 11th edition of HR Executive Learning event series on the topic of “Team Dynamics”.

Two top business leaders will share their views and experience about how to build team spirit in an environment where direct personal contact has greatly decreased and how to tap the creative energy of interpersonal conflicts in order to transform them into an opportunity for creation:

  • Anca Decu, Human Resources Manager, CORA. Anca Decu graduated from her studies in communications and PR at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies and has been working for 17 years in HR in the retail industry. Anca has extensive experience in areas like talent management, employee journey, and business turnarounds. Anca will be talking about "Building a Team in a Pandemic".

  • Adrian Stanciu, Associate Dean for Knowledge & Leadership, Adjunct Professor of Change Management - Maastricht School of Management (MSM) Romania. Adrian is a leading organizational development consultant specializing in organizational culture management and change. His career included management positions such as managing director of Xerox Romania, business unit director of Xerox CEE, and General Manager of Arexim, a Romanian IT systems integrator company that he co-founded and subsequently sold to Xerox Corp. Adrian will be talking about "Dealing with conflict in teams. How to turn an interpersonal conflict into an opportunity for creation."

This two-hour event will be hosted by Sandra Jitianu – Business Owner IDEOGRAF, Director of the HR Executive Learning Series.

Participants will get learnings and actionable recommendations and will also have the opportunity to ask their questions directly during a live Q&A session.

Attendance is free. For more details and registration click here.

This event is supported by Stein Bestasig.

***

The HR Executive Learning seminar series was launched in March 2019 and is curated by Sandra Jitianu, management consultant, as a platform for the meaningful exchange of ideas & HR best practices. 

IDEOGRAF was founded in 2017 by Sandra Jitianu, management consultant with expertise in Human Resources and Change Management, having 15 years of project management and consulting missions in industries including utilities, oil and gas, financial services, retail, manufacturing and professional services. Sandra is the organizer and director of the HR Executive Learning series. She is also a management consultant and coach and teaches Mental Fitness.

Romania Insider is the media partner of this event.

Normal
Press Releases
Press Release

Press Release: Team Dynamics | HR Executive Learning #11

04 November 2020
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ideograf is hosting the 11th edition of HR Executive Learning event series on the topic of “Team Dynamics”.

Two top business leaders will share their views and experience about how to build team spirit in an environment where direct personal contact has greatly decreased and how to tap the creative energy of interpersonal conflicts in order to transform them into an opportunity for creation:

  • Anca Decu, Human Resources Manager, CORA. Anca Decu graduated from her studies in communications and PR at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies and has been working for 17 years in HR in the retail industry. Anca has extensive experience in areas like talent management, employee journey, and business turnarounds. Anca will be talking about "Building a Team in a Pandemic".

  • Adrian Stanciu, Associate Dean for Knowledge & Leadership, Adjunct Professor of Change Management - Maastricht School of Management (MSM) Romania. Adrian is a leading organizational development consultant specializing in organizational culture management and change. His career included management positions such as managing director of Xerox Romania, business unit director of Xerox CEE, and General Manager of Arexim, a Romanian IT systems integrator company that he co-founded and subsequently sold to Xerox Corp. Adrian will be talking about "Dealing with conflict in teams. How to turn an interpersonal conflict into an opportunity for creation."

This two-hour event will be hosted by Sandra Jitianu – Business Owner IDEOGRAF, Director of the HR Executive Learning Series.

Participants will get learnings and actionable recommendations and will also have the opportunity to ask their questions directly during a live Q&A session.

Attendance is free. For more details and registration click here.

This event is supported by Stein Bestasig.

***

The HR Executive Learning seminar series was launched in March 2019 and is curated by Sandra Jitianu, management consultant, as a platform for the meaningful exchange of ideas & HR best practices. 

IDEOGRAF was founded in 2017 by Sandra Jitianu, management consultant with expertise in Human Resources and Change Management, having 15 years of project management and consulting missions in industries including utilities, oil and gas, financial services, retail, manufacturing and professional services. Sandra is the organizer and director of the HR Executive Learning series. She is also a management consultant and coach and teaches Mental Fitness.

Romania Insider is the media partner of this event.

Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption