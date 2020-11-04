Press Release: Spotlight on leaders through change in Romania - from digital transformation, to threats and focus on workforce. Learnings from BRCC & Romania Insider’s event

Press Release

The pandemic led to understanding better the possibilities brought by digital transformation technologies and enabled companies to understand some threats, while taking a closer look at their workforce. This was the main topic discussed with over 40 participants who joined the talk on how to lead through Covid and use trends in digital transformation in Romania, in a new series of events by the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Romania Insider, Romania´s most-read English news platform.

The first event in the series “Spotlight: Leaders of the Future” brought together four business people who shared on October 29 practical hints and detailed local insights: Teo Galea, General Manager at Colt, Marius Hanganu, Managing Partner of Tremend, Mamas A. Koutsoyiannis, Managing Partner of Moore Assurance Advisory, Steve Openshaw, Audit and Assurance Partner-in-Charge with Deloitte Romania, and Colin Lovering, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at BRCC, who moderated the event.

How to respond quickly to new threats and opportunities? We explored case studies from organizations and best practices the event panelists use to managing change during this period.

“Digital transformation technologies enable us to continue working with our clients in a slightly different way. And I think that is common to many businesses. Covid led to understanding better the possibilities of the digital transformation technologies but at the same time it enabled us to understand some threats, said Steve Openshaw from Deloitte Romania.

The biggest opportunities are currently in e-learning, the public sector (also for a general economic stimulation), logistics and eCommerce believes Marius Hanganu, the MP of Tremend.

Meanwhile, there will always be 2 forces: one pushing to protect local businesses with policies, campaigns, and community support and one pushing for a completely free market with best product for cheapest price. So it is always important for you to know how to balance those in your business strategy, said Teo Galea, Country Manager at Colt Romania.

On a company level, one strategy during change and challenging times is to try to discover colleagues’ secret talents see if you can develop your business further among these talents, said Mamas A. Koutsoyiannis, the MP of Moore Assurance Advisory.

On a global scale, many Romanians have a tendency to perceive themselves as poor, whereas the country is among the top 40 countries compared to all 180 plus countries. Teo Galea believes the key is mainly in education, to maintain the creation of value, and other countries represent competitors for Romania in this sense.

Steve Openshaw concluded that the main driver should be the workforce and raising productivity by focusing more than before on the people we work with.

BRCC and Romania Insider started the series of events “Spotlight: Leaders of the Future”: learning webinars from leaders and for leaders on the Romanian market, sharing practical hints and detailed local insights from different industries and business of all sizes.

