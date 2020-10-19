Press Release: Moving from Romania to the Netherlands

Press Release

Moving from Romanian to the Netherlands can be life-changing in more ways than one, whether your move is motivated by employment, study, or family reunification purposes. The transition to the Dutch culture is one that will not pose significant issues, given the fact that expats are welcomed in the Netherlands, and Romanians will find opportunities to accommodate and embrace the Dutch lifestyle. Here are some reasons why moving to the Netherlands is interesting and promising for many Romanians.

Work

Employment opportunities are one of the main reasons why Romanians and many other foreign nationals choose to move to the Netherlands. The services sector, the logistics, or the tourism sector can present good employment opportunities and remuneration options according to education and experience.

Working with an immigration lawyer can make the transition much easier and we encourage you to seek specialized services whenever possible. This way, you can make sure that you fully comply with the regulations in force for registering with the Dutch authorities after arrival.

Quality of life

The Dutch are friendly and they welcome foreigners. They strive to maintain a good work-life balance, they enjoy spending time in nature and of course, cycling in and outside of the city. These good habits are easily taken on by expats who will enjoy a good overall quality of life.

Healthcare and services

Another important reason to relocate to the Netherlands is related to the healthcare services, professional and dedicated physicians who are also good English speakers.

Moreover, the transport infrastructure is perfected in order to allow for efficient commuting between internal cities and important cities in neighboring countries. The Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and the Rotterdam port ensure that the country is well connected via all possible transport routes.

Business and legal environment

Starting a business in the Netherlands is a simple process and investors can benefit from attractive incentives and business aid, depending on their chosen business field. The rules and regulations are transparent ones and foreign entrepreneurs have the same rights as Dutch nationals. Starting a business in the Netherlands can be a reason to move to the country.

Travel

The Netherlands is conveniently located in Europe to allow its residents to easily travel to major capital cities such as Paris, London or Brussels, be it for leisure or business purposes. Living in Amsterdam or in other Dutch cities means that you are well connected to the rest of Europe.

In the Netherlands, you will find attractive work and business opportunities and a healthy lifestyle, all while immersing yourself in new traditions and a different way of living.

This is a Press Release. Here you can order press releases on this site.